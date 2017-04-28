European cities top the charts with zero emissions transport plans

Data from the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that the world is becoming an increasingly urbanised place. Currently, over half of the world’s entire population live in cities, a figure which is set to grow. To cope with this, more small cities are being built across the world while existing cities are becoming bigger….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing