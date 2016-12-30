European auto suppliers call for smarter regulation in 2017

The European automotive supply industry is highly competitive but is being held back by regulatory burdens. From 2017, this needs to change, writes Amalia Di Stefano, Acting Chief Executive at the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)

Today, European automotive suppliers continue to lead the world in the design, engineering and manufacturing of key vehicle components and systems technologies, covering a wide range of products and services representing 75% of the added value of a vehicle. This sector employs more than 12 million people and works with manufacturers to produce a quarter of the world’s vehicles each year, representing more than 6% of the European Union’s GDP. Each year, European automotive suppliers together invest more than €22bn (US$23.35bn) in innovation and report combined turnover of more than €600bn….