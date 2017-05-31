Home > Analysis > Electric trucks and buses demand tailor-made power systems

Electric trucks and buses demand tailor-made power systems

May 31, 2017

AVL argues that only tailor-made solutions designed specifically for electrically powered trucks and buses will prove sustainable in the long run. By Megan Lampinen

The demand for zero-emission transport solutions is growing, particularly for city centre applications. Not only are CO2 emission limits tightening but transport operators face certain city centre bans for traditionally powered trucks. This combination could result in a sizeable jump in demand for electric truck and buses. However, the path that most manufacturers are on today will not prove feasible for much longer, warns AVL….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017