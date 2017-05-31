Electric trucks and buses demand tailor-made power systems

AVL argues that only tailor-made solutions designed specifically for electrically powered trucks and buses will prove sustainable in the long run. By Megan Lampinen

The demand for zero-emission transport solutions is growing, particularly for city centre applications. Not only are CO2 emission limits tightening but transport operators face certain city centre bans for traditionally powered trucks. This combination could result in a sizeable jump in demand for electric truck and buses. However, the path that most manufacturers are on today will not prove feasible for much longer, warns AVL….