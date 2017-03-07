Dystopian future for artificial intelligence unlikely, says Daimler futurist

While science fiction would depict artificial intelligence as a threat to mankind, Daimler’s leading futurist believes it offers the auto industry real benefits. By Freddie Holmes

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for decades, forming the basis of various films and literature from as far back as the 1950s. If science fiction’s portrayals of artificial intelligence are anything to go by, the future may be somewhat dystopian: in many tales, the technology becomes too advanced for mankind to control, with robots taking command. With the term AI now being thrown around in the automotive industry, should consumers be concerned that one-day, their car may too turn rogue?…