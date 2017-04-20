Dual-clutch transmission market could soon stir from its slumber

Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) adoption has been relatively low to date, but this could soon change. This type of automatic transmission uses two separate clutches for odd and even gear sets. They are operated much like standard automatic transmissions, but can also be manually controlled using paddle shifters. The idea is to provide increased fuel economy and ease of operation.
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing