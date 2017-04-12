Driverless vehicles and the moral maze: Safety, risks and regulation

How much safer than human drivers do autonomous vehicles need to become before we are morally obliged to adopt them? By Stuart Young of Gowling WLG

Driverless vehicles continue to raise difficult legal and moral questions around safety. Chief among them is the issue of regulatory implications for this fast-paced industry.

Autonomous vehicles (AV) that require no input from human occupants are currently being tested on public roads. Experimental prototypes, still closely supervised by human operators, are already mixing with ordinary traffic in parts of the US, Canada, the UK, Sweden, Germany and Japan….