Driverless cars start with vehicle-to-everything technology

Michael Nash receives an insight into vehicle-to-everything technology and its impact on the development of autonomous cars

The self-driving car is reliant on numerous sources of information and data. The communication of this information is vital to ensure these cars can operate safely and efficiently – communication between vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P).

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a concept that groups these three together. As well as developing sophisticated V2X communication technology that allows vehicles to obtain only the information they need to drive safely and efficiently, OEMs are eager to leverage the fastest networks available….