Digitalisation necessitates reshuffle for European truck manufacturers

Scania and MAN Truck & Bus have recently made new appointments and structural changes as they look ahead to the growing digitalsiation of transport. By Michael Nash

Connectivity in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector offers a long list of benefits, many of which are widely known and in use today. For example, a relatively simple telematics solution can allow fleet operators to track their driver’s movements and make sure they are taking the quickest or most efficient route, while also providing a source of data for driver training, maintenance scheduling and evidence in the event of a collision.

But there’s more to it than a simple telematics solution. The rapid digitalisation of the automotive industry means that the connected CV is evolving fast, bringing with it a host of opportunities and challenges. As a result, several CV manufacturers have been appointing new directors, restructuring their businesses and forming partnerships….