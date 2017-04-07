Digital connectivity enables evolution of ADAS in commercial vehicles

Safety progress in the commercial vehicle sector is heavily reliant on digital connectivity, writes Michael Nash

Around 500,000 collisions involving commercial vehicles (CVs) happen every year on roads across the US, resulting in around 5,000 fatalities. However, advances in passenger vehicle safety are being mirrored in the heavy-duty CV segment, with an increasing number of systems hitting the market that provide enhanced lateral stability and help prevent collisions from taking place.

These are leading to fewer collisions and fatalities, “as well as reducing the amount of downtime that fleets need to take and lowering their maintenance costs,” according to Christian Brenneke, Vice President of Engineering at Wabco. The on-going development of many safety systems, Brenneke tells Automotive World, are heavily reliant on digital connectivity….