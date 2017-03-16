Detroit to leverage autonomous vehicles, provide a ‘world-class mobility system’

Turn the clocks back half a century, and the Motor City was a booming hub of all things automotive. The picture today is very different, with the city facing a long list of issues concerning mobility.
Policymakers are now looking at key trends such as connectivity and autonomous vehicles (AVs) to overcome these issues, position Detroit in the automotive industry of the future, and provide its citizens with a “world-class mobility system.”…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing