Detroit to leverage autonomous vehicles, provide a ‘world-class mobility system’

A city built on the automotive industry, but with fundamental mobility issues – Detroit is looking to the future of transport to change the way people live. By Michael Nash

Turn the clocks back half a century, and the Motor City was a booming hub of all things automotive. The picture today is very different, with the city facing a long list of issues concerning mobility.

Policymakers are now looking at key trends such as connectivity and autonomous vehicles (AVs) to overcome these issues, position Detroit in the automotive industry of the future, and provide its citizens with a “world-class mobility system.”…