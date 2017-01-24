Despite FTC disclaimers, ‘certified’ doesn’t guarantee safe

A disclaimer allows dealers to sell used vehicles that could be included in an open recall and never repaired, spurring calls for greater accountability. By Megan Lampinen

Recalls have been dominating headline space as regulators step up scrutiny into safety reporting by vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. However, certain safety groups are concerned that a recent ruling by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) threatens to undo some of the progress. The issue revolves around the sale of used vehicles but affects many industry players at different levels….