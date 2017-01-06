Data underlines shift in Europe’s road freight to post-2004 markets

Latest MAUT data confirms trend in road freight dominance by EU post-2004 markets, notes Oliver Dixon

According to recent German government freight movement data, German domestic freight kilometres driven in November declined by 3.8%, a second successive monthly decline; couple this with a significant rise in kilometres driven in the EU post-2004 accession markets – notably Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania – and it raises questions about implications for trucking in the longer-established Western European markets….