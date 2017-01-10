CV tyre shipments strong towards end-2016, supplier data shows

Michelin tyre data looked good in November; can it continue, asks Oliver Dixon

Michelin has published data for November tyre shipments with the commentary that: “Solid rebound in Europe RT due to strong freight business and, in some countries, to pre-buys ahead of price increases. Weaker business in North America due notably to mechanical contraction following China tires pre-buy. In Brazil, higher demand driven by favourable basis for comparison and signs of business recovery.”…