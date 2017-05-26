Cutting losses, tapping demand: the global manufacturing footprint evolves

Megan Lampinen delves into the overriding trends in the 2015-2020 automotive plant openings

The global automotive manufacturing footprint is changing rapidly, with many companies rushing to establish new locations in promising regions while others up stakes and withdraw from loss-making markets. Numerous factors are at work behind the announcements, including the lifting of economic sanctions (Iran), political turbulence (Brazil) and economic uncertainty (Venezuela). Automotive World’s Global Vehicle Assembly Plant Database added more than 20 new plants for the 2017 edition. The most important of these, in terms of vehicle volumes, are located in Iran where overseas manufacturing activity has soared since sanctions were eased….