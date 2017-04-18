Customisation critical for performance and luxury OEMs

Those fortunate enough to be in the market for a Lamborghini Aventador are spoilt for choice when it comes to colour. The OEM’s Ad Personam programme, a customisation programme also available for the Huracan, puts a palette of around 200 colours at a customer’s disposal for use on the body and internal components, including matte, glitter, metallic and pearlescent options.
Based out of a studio in the company’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Ad Personam programme first began in 2008, but…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing