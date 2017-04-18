Customisation critical for performance and luxury OEMs

When it comes to colour, the performance and luxury car segments continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of customer choice. Xavier Boucherat talks to Lamborghini about the Ad Personam programme

Those fortunate enough to be in the market for a Lamborghini Aventador are spoilt for choice when it comes to colour. The OEM’s Ad Personam programme, a customisation programme also available for the Huracan, puts a palette of around 200 colours at a customer’s disposal for use on the body and internal components, including matte, glitter, metallic and pearlescent options.

Based out of a studio in the company’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Ad Personam programme first began in 2008, but…