Crunch time for Russia – not just for sales but also investment

Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of Russia's AEB AMC and Managing Director of Mazda Motor Rus, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the key market developments taking place at a pivotal time

The mood in Russia’s automotive industry is starting to lift as the massive sales declines of the past couple years slow to a trickle. Vehicle demand in the region is closely linked to economic factors, and the outlook for the future hinges partly on developments in such areas as oil prices, currency fluctuations and economic sanctions.

The industry’s performance this year could prove crucial, swaying future investment decisions one way or another. Automotive World caught up with Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the Association of European Businesses Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC), to hear more about the changes taking place at this pivotal time. …