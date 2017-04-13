Conti’s road detection tech ‘ensures safety in all conditions’

Michael Nash talks to Continental’s Bernd Hartmann about using road condition detection technology to enhance ADAS and achieve fully autonomous driving

The promise of preventing a collision from occurring is a huge incentive for the on-going development and adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Although the many functions and benefits of the tech are well documented, current solutions on the market have not yet evolved to include the ability to identify road conditions.

OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have been looking at how best to provide drivers with accurate information regarding road conditions for years. According to Continental, all attempts have failed so far “due to inadequate sensors and computing capacity that was either lacking or too expensive.” As a result, drivers are still reliant on the use of telematics and weather reports, as well as their own examination of the roads, to adjust their driving accordingly….