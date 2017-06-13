Continuity meets fresh start with new PSA CEO

Strategy disconnect: Karl-Thomas Neumann, who previously argued against any partnership with PSA, will not be steering Opel/Vauxhall's revival under the new owner. By Megan Lampinen

Opel/Vauxhall is to welcome more than just a new owner – it is also falling under new leadership. After five years in the top post, Karl-Thomas Neumann is stepping down to pursue as yet unconfirmed activities. The reins pass to Michael Lohscheller, who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer shortly before Neumann came on board as Chief Executive. Both Neumann and Lohscheller came from the Volkswagen Group….