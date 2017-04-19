Connected car features provide a perilous playground for hackers

Vehicles are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks as they come equipped with more connected features, writes Michael Nash

Rami Malek plays the role of an anti-social computer whiz-kid in the American drama series Mr. Robot. Working for a cyber security firm by day and becoming a vigilante hacker by night, he demonstrates the fact that anything with a connection can be hacked, from smart phones to cars.

In one particular scene, Malek’s character hacks a police car via its Bluetooth connection before disabling its computers and entering the prison’s security system. While it’s all an act, critics have described the hacks carried out in the programme as lifelike….