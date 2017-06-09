Concept car designers are ‘leading a mobility revolution’

Michael Nash talks to Peugeot’s Matthias Hossann about the importance of concept cars and the impact they have on tech rollout in production models

The significance of some concept cars is questionable. Most that make the showroom floor at Frankfurt, Paris or Detroit are packed with the latest gadgets and gizmos, and often characterised by outrageous exterior and interior design work.

But according to Matthias Hossann, Head of Concept Car Design, Peugeot, the concept car can act as a guide and template for future models, as well as a test bed for new technologies. He also thinks that they are vitally important to accelerate the rollout of certain systems and features….