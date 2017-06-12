Computing software the first port of call for sensor fusion

The high complexity of sensor fusion requires a methodical approach to design and development, which could start with the use of computer engineering. By Michael Nash

Computer engineering tools are being used more prominently than ever before in the automotive industry. From helping to refine and tweak high performance engines used in niche vehicles to enhancing aerodynamic characteristics on mass-market models, the benefits of using the tools from an early stage of product design are numerous.

One of the emerging areas for computer engineering in automotive is with active safety systems. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming increasingly popular and are fitted to many vehicles as standard, both in the passenger car sector and the commercial vehicle (CV) sector….