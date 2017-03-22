Compelling consumer case vital for safety equipment uptake

Safety technology needs to come with added benefits to attract consumers, writes Michael Nash

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggest that 1.24 million people die as a result of road traffic collisions each year, which equates to over two deaths per minute. More people die of road fatalities than of any other cause.

According to the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT’s) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 74% of crashes are due to driver inattentiveness in the three seconds prior to the event, while data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows that 21% of fatal collisions involve drowsy drivers….