COMMENT: UK-EU Brexit talks set to begin (at least that much is certain)

BY OLIVER DIXON. The auto industry watches on as the weakened UK government heads to Brussels to open Brexit negotiations

On Monday 19 June, at 11am local time, UK Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will open the formal talks which will culminate in the UK leaving the European Union.

This much we know. More specifically, what we know is that, absent any logistical problems that may prevent Messrs Barnier and Davis arriving in Brussels, they will sit down in the same room. Beyond that, pretty much anything now seems possible….