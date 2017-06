BY OLIVER DIXON. Withdrawing from the Paris accord does not stand to generate old tech jobs in the US; it looks more likely to shift the development of new tech jobs to other regions.

That President Trump has opted to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord should come as no surprise. Forget for a moment the environmental aspect in play here; for an administration now mired in problems ranging from travel bans to healthcare pushbacks, withdrawing from the Paris accord was an easy win. …