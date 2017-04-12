COMMENT: TPP and NAFTA rules of origin – it’s about striking the right balance

BY DEAN A. PINKERT. Given that vehicle manufacturers benefit from increasingly global supply chains, trade agreement rules of origin will play a central role in corporate strategy

Depending on your source of news, you may have heard either that the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP) rules of origin for automobiles would close a gaping hole left by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), or that they are substantially weaker than the NAFTA rules of origin.

Despite the fact that the Trump Administration has pulled out of TPP, this is not merely an academic issue. As the Administration begins the process of renegotiating NAFTA, industry stakeholders will wish to know whether…