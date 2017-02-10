COMMENT: Timing of Bernhard’s departure sparks VW speculations

BY OLIVER DIXON. With confirmation that Wolfgang Bernhard will not seek an extension to his role as head of Daimler Truck & Bus, the question is: what will he do next?

Wolfgang Bernhard is to step down from the Board of Management of Daimler AG and will not seek an extension to his role as head of Daimler Truck & Bus. The announcement made by Daimler AG and trailed previously in German business media is accompanied by comments from Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, saying: “We thank Wolfgang Bernhard for his committed work and respect his decision.” Bernhard is released from his duties with immediate effect and Dieter Zetsche will head the division until a successor is appointed….