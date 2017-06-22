COMMENT: There’s no such thing as safe speeding for business vehicles

BY PAUL MILLER. No matter how you look at it, speeding is bad for business. The good news is that mobile workforce and fleet management technologies can help

Whether you have one worker out in the field or a fleet 1,000, knowing if your drivers follow the speed limit is something that keeps business owners and fleet managers awake at night. Not only does this stem from a concern for the safety of drivers, but also the many hidden costs that add up significantly for a business. No matter how you look at it, speeding is bad for business. That said, how do you eliminate speeding from your organisation? The answer is through mobile workforce and fleet management technologies….