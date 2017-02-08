COMMENT: A testing time ahead for autonomous vehicles

BY DIK VOS. Software is integral to the running of driverless vehicles; failure to prioritise software quality could see autonomous vehicles consigned to automotive history

There was a virtual traffic jam of automotive manufacturers and other tech heavyweights announcing their latest self-drive car initiatives at the recent CES in Las Vegas, with everyone from Ford to BMW announcing they were investing heavily in driverless vehicle technology. As such, the future of autonomous vehicles is closer than consumers may think….