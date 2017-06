BY ALAN BUNTING. Truck powertrain pioneer Scania has adopted the Miller cycle for its latest Euro VI engine upgrades

Scania’s recent announcement of its Euro VI engine upgrades and enhancements focused primarily on variants of the company’s big 15.6-litre V8 diesel. But from a powertrain technology standpoint, the most noteworthy development, unveiled at the same time, was a new lower-powered version of its mainstream 12.7-litre in-line six….