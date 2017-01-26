COMMENT: Rome was not built in one day – and neither would Faraday Future

BY KEVIN MAK. Despite the past failings at the Chinese-backed electric vehicle start-up, is there still hope to prevent its demise?

The electric vehicle (EV) start-up Faraday Future is currently facing a US$1.8m law suit from a supplier alleging that it has failed to fully pay for its graphical presentation work to promote its first production vehicle, the FF 91, previewed at CES 2017.

Sadly, this may be the final chapter of Faraday Future. While reports suggest the crisis stems from the recent cash crunch at LeEco, the other business owned by Jia Yueting who is also the only known backer of Faraday Future, I believe the development of Faraday Future was flawed because it was too eager to be like Tesla Motors too soon….