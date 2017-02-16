COMMENT: OBD could restore diesel cars’ reputation

BY ALAN BUNTING. It is arguably time for legislators to require truck and bus-style OBD verification of in-service emission compliance on diesel cars

Mark Twain, 120 years ago, wrote that ‘the report of my death was an exaggeration’. Often slightly misquoted, his words were nevertheless clear in their meaning and could well be re-applied today to the destiny of the diesel engine.

Diesel cars continue to be maligned in much of the mainstream media, for the pollution they are accused of creating. But the criticisms are all too often based …