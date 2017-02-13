COMMENT: New technology is making cars and insurance better connected

BY PRAVAR GAUTAM. Not only will cars of the future be autonomous, they will also be much better connected – and that’s opening up myriad business opportunities

From 2019, news cars in Europe will be equipped with digital systems that warn drivers about traffic, road works, weather and approaching emergency vehicles. New car models will have high-tech parking information systems to help protect pedestrians and cyclists, while the driving data collected by cars will be influential in determining insurance policies of the future….