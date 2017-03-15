COMMENT: New administration, new approach to self-driving vehicles?

BY IAN C. GRAIG. The auto industry awaits clarity on the Trump administration's self-driving car policy, as the new US Secretary of Transportation calls for a review of guidelines

In one of her first speeches as US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao said that her department will review the guidelines on autonomous vehicles released by the Obama administration in September 2016. The review will consider whether those guidelines serve as a “catalyst for safe, efficient technologies,” Chao said, “not as an impediment.”…