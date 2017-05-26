COMMENT: Millions of German cars sold in the US? That’s ‘bad, very bad’

BY OLIVER DIXON. In 2016, 1.33 million German cars were sold in the US. It’s not really “millions”, is it?

“Look at the millions of cars [German companies] sell in the US. Terrible. We’ll stop it.”

The words of President Donald Trump in a closed doors meeting with EU officials in Brussels, as reported by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine.

One can now assert – with some confidence – that we are through the looking glass, down the rabbit hole and sipping tea with a guy in a hat. Quite how to begin analysing the 45th President’s latest salvo – aimed not at Germany but at German trade (“The Germans are bad, very bad”) – is bewildering….