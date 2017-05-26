COMMENT: Millions of German cars sold in the US? That’s ‘bad, very bad’

“Look at the millions of cars [German companies] sell in the US. Terrible. We’ll stop it.”
The words of President Donald Trump in a closed doors meeting with EU officials in Brussels, as reported by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine.
One can now assert – with some confidence – that we are through the looking glass, down the rabbit hole and sipping tea with a guy in a hat. Quite how to begin analysing the 45th President’s latest salvo – aimed not at Germany but at German trade (“The Germans are bad, very bad”) – is bewildering….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing