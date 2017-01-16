COMMENT: Idling shouldn’t mean doing nothing

BY ALAN BUNTING. Proprietary thermal stabiliser additives reduce exhaust particles, ideal for the truck or bus operator whose vehicles cannot avoid lengthy idling

Global diesel fuel prices are on the rise again. But they’re still much higher than a decade or more ago. Back then, fuel consumption, especially for truck operators in North America, was of minor concern. Engines were frequently left idling, quite often overnight, typically at truck stops where long-haul drivers slept in their cabs. In winter, they needed their cab heaters – fed by engine coolant – to…