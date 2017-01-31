COMMENT: Happy birthday, Euro NCAP

BY MARTIN KAHL: It’s 20 years since Euro NCAP’s first crash test results heralded a new era in automotive safety – yet despite massive advances in safety tech, humans continue to crash the party

If the OEMs hadn’t heeded our call in 1997, says Euro NCAP, we would still see cars like the Rover 100. A sobering thought.

It was 20 years ago this month that Euro NCAP published its first crash test results, and the impact was spectacular. The seven cars in that test were all popular superminis: Ford Fiesta, VW Polo, Fiat Punto, Nissan Micra, Vauxhall Corsa, Renault Clio and (in)famously, the Rover 100….