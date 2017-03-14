COMMENT: ‘Golden triangle of change’ driving the revolution inside automotive factories

BY RAJA GANGULY. The evolution towards Industry 4.0 should be considered an industry upgrade for the automotive sector

The automotive industry is involved in a digital revolution where factories, manufacturers and their customers are becoming more interconnected than ever before. This revolution has been labelled Industry 4.0: a powerhouse of sensors, intercommunicating machines, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, redefining the automotive manufacturing supply chain from the way factories operate to the customer experience with the end product….