COMMENT: Geneva highlights divide between production-ready tech and advanced ideas

BY MICHAEL NASH. OEMs show lofty ambitions with new concept cars, but it could be some time before the advanced tech is ready for production models

There’s a fine line between ambition and fantasy. Predictions made for future tech adoption in the automotive industry are typically very vague, and timeframes are often extended.

At the 2017 Geneva Motor show, scores of OEMs unveiled shiny new concept cars that are brimming with technology – from zero-emission powertrains that boast a range of 800km (500 miles) to Level 5 autonomous driving capability….