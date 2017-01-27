COMMENT: Faraday Future counts the cost of its Vegas gamble

BY KEVIN MAK. Despite major challenges facing the Chinese-backed EV start-up, major changes could help prevent its demise

The electric vehicle (EV) start-up Faraday Future is currently facing a US$1.8m lawsuit from a supplier alleging that it has failed to fully pay for its graphical presentation work to promote its first production vehicle, the FF 91, previewed at CES 2017.

Sadly, this may be the final chapter in Faraday Future’s story. While reports suggest the crisis stems from the recent cash crunch at LeEco, the other business owned by Jia Yueting who is also the only known backer of Faraday Future, it could be argued that the development of Faraday Future was flawed from the outset because it was too eager to be like Tesla Motors too soon….