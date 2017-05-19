COMMENT: Expect the unexpected – the new mantra for the long-game US auto industry

BY OLIVER DIXON. Spare a thought for the auto industry’s strategic planners navigating the increasingly stormy US business landscape

As hard as one might try, it is becoming increasingly difficult – if not downright impossible – to ignore current events in Washington DC. The Trump Administration has, by any standards, raised the bar in terms of flamboyant political debuts and – certainly this week – events in the nation’s capital have been the stuff of compulsive viewing….