COMMENT: What Euro VII emission rules could demand

BY ALAN BUNTING. How are likely Euro VII challenges to be addressed? It arguably comes down to fundamentals: making engines more efficient

European legislators concerned with truck and bus emissions have yet to refer officially to a future ‘Euro VII’ standard. They are busy enough tweaking Euro VI requirements in order to close perceived loopholes, where advancing technology makes that achievable.

But researchers are looking further ahead to significantly more demanding exhaust emission regulations which could come into force in the early 2020s. …