COMMENT: EPA battens down the hatches for Inauguration Day

BY OLIVER DIXON. Given the narrative positioning of Donald Trump’s Administration, it’s unsurprising that the future of the EPA has come under close scrutiny

Change is in the air. As of Friday 20 January 2017, in under 40 words, the 45th President of the United States will assume office.

A change of Administration – be it at any level – is always one that presents challenges, but this time around, the ascent of a populist and seemingly protectionist individual to the Oval Office is one that seems likely to present challenges aplenty. The old order changeth….