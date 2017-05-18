COMMENT: Connectivity’s value will be measured not in dollars but in societal benefits

BY MARTIN KAHL. OEMs, suppliers and service providers will gain from the connected car, but society will be the real winner

The sell and go nature of today’s automotive industry business model – dealers sells car, then watches it go, off the forecourt to possibly never see it again – puts out of reach of the mainstream OEMs any access to a slice of billions of dollars of downstream revenue. As connected car technology advances, so too does the need to monetise the connected car.

But what does that mean, ‘monetise the connected car’?…