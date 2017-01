COMMENT: Brexit – how hard can it be?

BY OLIVER DIXON. Given what we heard from Theresa May, the automotive industry now has enough clarity to feel very nervous indeed.

Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, has sought to provide some clarity with regards to the likely appearance of the UK post Brexit.

Has she succeeded?

Sort of, but it’s the sort of clarity – at least in terms of the automotive industry – akin to setting one’s own execution date….