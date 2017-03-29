Home > Analysis > COMMENT: Brexit begins, with auto industry still unclear on post-EU terms

BY OLIVER DIXON. With Article 50 invoked, the UK may now be a hostage to fortune, but the auto industry is not

Today’s the day – and that which many thought would never happen has now happened. Tim Barrow, the UK’s permanent representative in Brussels has – no doubt with due and attendant pomp and ceremony – knocked on the door of EC President Donald Tusk and handed him a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May formally declaring the United Kingdom’s intention to leave the European Union….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

