COMMENT: Automotive patent wars on the horizon

BY MATT HERVEY. The technical and commercial challenges and opportunities of connected, autonomous vehicles make collaboration essential for OEM survival

Growth in new technologies is disrupting car manufacturing. OEMs are filing an ever-increasing number of patents for these technologies, including alternative drivetrains, connected car devices, driver assist systems and autonomous vehicle solutions. As a result, many commentators have predicted the dawn of automotive patent wars in which the great incumbents fight one another or circle their wagons against what they see as upstarts such as Tesla….