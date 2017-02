COMMENT: Attraction of a post-Brexit Vauxhall for PSA far from clear

BY OLIVER DIXON. GM's decision to sell the European business looks eminently sensible but for Vauxhall the future is anything but certain

While there look to be both strategic and financial positives likely to accrue to both parties, the mooted sale of GM’s European business to PSA will strike a worrisome chord for some elements of the former….