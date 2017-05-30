Home > Analysis > Combiner HUDs to minimise optical requirements

Combiner HUDs to minimise optical requirements

May 30, 2017

HUDs that use separate plastic screens to project information could become more common in the passenger car segment. By Michael Nash

The global automotive heads-up display (HUD) market is growing, and fast. According to a recent study by Variant Market Research, it is set to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2016 and 2024 before reaching a value of around US$2.79bn.

While the technology has so far been limited to high-end, luxury models, the report suggests that HUDs will soon become commonplace in the next generation of SUVs and mid-sized passenger cars, and will be linked to the navigation as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)….

