Cold goes clean in Dearman-powered zero-emission TRU

Dearman's Commercial Director, David Sanders, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the development work behind a new cryogenic transport refrigeration unit based on the LiN powered Dearman Engine

Dearman is preparing to unveil the latest advances in zero-emission transport refrigeration technology at the upcoming CV Show in the UK. The specialist in clean cold transport has been collaborating with Hubbard Products on the development of a new cryogenic transport refrigeration unit (TRU) based on the liquid nitrogen powered Dearman Engine.

It promises considerable advances on today’s technology. Some TRUs powered by a secondary diesel engine can emit up to six times as much NOx and almost 30 times as much particulate matter (PM) as a Euro VI truck engine. Dearman’s new TRU eliminates NOx and PM and reduces carbon footprint and noise. Automotive World spoke to Dearman’s Commercial Director, David Sanders, on what sets this latest technology apart from everything that has gone before it….