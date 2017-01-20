Clouds part as FCA ‘denies any criminal wrong-doing’

More details are emerging regarding FCA’s use of auxiliary emissions control devices. By Michael Nash

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and US Environmental Protection Agency recently issue a notice of violation (NOV) to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), suggesting that the OEM had breached the Clean Air Act – a law that regulates emissions from stationary and mobile sources. Although information has been limited, details are now emerging regarding the software that FCA used….