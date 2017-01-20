Home > Analysis > Clouds part as FCA ‘denies any criminal wrong-doing’

Clouds part as FCA ‘denies any criminal wrong-doing’

January 20, 2017

More details are emerging regarding FCA’s use of auxiliary emissions control devices. By Michael Nash

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and US Environmental Protection Agency recently issue a notice of violation (NOV) to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), suggesting that the OEM had breached the Clean Air Act – a law that regulates emissions from stationary and mobile sources. Although information has been limited, details are now emerging regarding the software that FCA used….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017